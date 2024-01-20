Williams and Furman host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (15-3, 4-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (9-9, 3-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Carolina Catamounts (15-3, 4-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (9-9, 3-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Alex Williams scored 23 points in Furman’s 100-60 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Paladins are 7-1 in home games. Furman is fifth in the SoCon with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Foster averaging 5.4.

The Catamounts are 4-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 10.0.

Furman makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Western Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Furman allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Paladins. Williams is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

Woolbright is averaging 20.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

