William & Mary visits Hofstra after Dubar’s 30-point outing

William & Mary Tribe (7-12, 2-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-9, 3-3 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the William & Mary Tribe after Darlinstone Dubar scored 30 points in Hofstra’s 80-74 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pride are 5-2 in home games. Hofstra is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe are 2-4 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Caleb Dorsey averaging 6.3.

Hofstra makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). William & Mary has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Tribe meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dubar is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Chase Lowe is averaging 12.7 points and six rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

