William & Mary takes on conference foe Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-9, 2-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (7-9, 2-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Maidoh and the Stony Brook Seawolves visit Chase Lowe and the William & Mary Tribe in CAA action.

The Tribe have gone 6-1 at home. William & Mary is seventh in the CAA in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Caleb Dorsey paces the Tribe with 6.4 boards.

The Seawolves are 1-2 in conference matchups. Stony Brook has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

William & Mary is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Seawolves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Moss is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.