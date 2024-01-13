Live Radio
Wilkerson scores 27, Sam Houston takes down Middle Tennessee 60-51

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 8:12 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 27 points as Sam Houston beat Middle Tennessee 60-51 on Saturday night.

Wilkerson was 8 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Bearkats (10-8, 3-0 Conference USA). Souleymane Doumbia scored 10 points and added eight rebounds.

The Blue Raiders (6-11, 0-2) were led by Jestin Porter, who posted 29 points. Elias King added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Middle Tennessee. I

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

