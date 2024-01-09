Wilkerson and Sam Houston host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points in Sam Houston’s 81-77 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Bearkats have gone 5-2 at home. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Hilltoppers are 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is the CUSA leader with 41.9 rebounds per game led by Brandon Newman averaging 6.5.

Sam Houston averages 72.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 73.3 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The Bearkats and Hilltoppers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is averaging 14.3 points for the Bearkats. Wilkerson is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Don McHenry is averaging 15.1 points for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.