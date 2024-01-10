Wilkerson and Sam Houston host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-8, 1-0 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points in Sam Houston’s 81-77 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Bearkats are 5-2 on their home court. Sam Houston is fourth in the CUSA with 13.7 assists per game led by Jaden Ray averaging 4.1.

The Hilltoppers are 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA scoring 79.7 points per game while shooting 44.8%.

Sam Houston averages 72.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 73.3 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston gives up.

The Bearkats and Hilltoppers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is shooting 39.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bearkats. Wilkerson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Brandon Newman is averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.