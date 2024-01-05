Wilborn, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on the Wagner Seahawks

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-9, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 0-1 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-9, 0-1 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-7, 0-1 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eli Wilborn and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash visit Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks in NEC action.

The Seahawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Council averaging 3.7.

The Red Flash are 0-1 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

Wagner scores 64.0 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 71.9 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Cam Gregory is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 13.6 points. Aaron Talbert is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.