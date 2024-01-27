Wieland scores 20, Bellarmine beats Jacksonville 69-63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bash Wieland’s 20 points helped Bellarmine defeat Jacksonville 69-63 on Saturday night. Wieland had seven rebounds…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bash Wieland’s 20 points helped Bellarmine defeat Jacksonville 69-63 on Saturday night.

Wieland had seven rebounds for the Knights (5-17, 1-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Langdon Hatton added 18 points while going 6 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and finished with five rebounds and three blocks. Garrett Tipton had 11 points and shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Knights ended a 10-game skid with the victory.

Robert McCray led the Dolphins (10-11, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and four assists. Gyasi Powell added 10 points and six rebounds for Jacksonville. In addition, Jalen Griffith finished with seven points and two steals.

