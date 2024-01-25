Wieland and Bellarmine host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-16, 0-5 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Florida Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-16, 0-5 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Bash Wieland scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 82-70 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights are 3-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Ospreys are 4-1 in conference games. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Ametri Moss averaging 3.0.

Bellarmine is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 78.1 points per game, 4.6 more than the 73.5 Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Ospreys meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Wieland is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Chaz Lanier is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 16.8 points. Nate Lliteras is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.