Wieland and Bellarmine host Kennesaw State

Bellarmine Knights (5-17, 1-6 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-8, 4-3 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Kennesaw State Owls after Bash Wieland scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 69-63 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls have gone 8-1 in home games. Kennesaw State is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 1-6 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kennesaw State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 67.1 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 79.0 Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Jusaun Holt is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Langdon Hatton is averaging 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.