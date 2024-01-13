Wicks, Incarnate Word Cardinals to visit Davis, Northwestern State Demons

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-10, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-13, 0-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-10, 0-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (2-13, 0-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Sky Wicks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals visit Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons in Southland action.

The Demons are 2-3 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland with 11.3 assists per game led by Braelon Bush averaging 3.5.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in conference matchups. Incarnate Word ranks fifth in the Southland with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Wicks averaging 6.5.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (49.0%).

The Demons and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 16.4 points for the Demons. Bush is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Wicks is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.