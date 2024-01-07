Wicks, Incarnate Word Cardinals to visit Anderson, Lamar Cardinals

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sky Wicks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals take on Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals on Monday.

The Lamar Cardinals have gone 5-1 in home games. Lamar leads the Southland with 17.1 fast break points.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 0-1 against conference opponents. Incarnate Word gives up 77.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Lamar is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.1% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 74.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 77.4 Lamar gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hamilton is averaging 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Lamar Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Wicks is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 11.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

