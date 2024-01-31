Wichita State visits Tulsa following Haggerty’s 21-point game

Wichita State Shockers (9-11, 1-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-8, 2-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wichita State Shockers (9-11, 1-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-8, 2-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Wichita State Shockers after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 85-83 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-2 in home games. Tulsa has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Shockers are 1-6 in AAC play. Wichita State ranks ninth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.2.

Tulsa scores 78.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 73.6 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Shockers meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Garcia is averaging 9.7 points and six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Colby Rogers is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.