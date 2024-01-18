Wichita State visits No. 23 Florida Atlantic after Davis’ 30-point game

Wichita State Shockers (8-8, 0-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-4, 3-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (8-8, 0-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-4, 3-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -15.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida Atlantic takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Johnell Davis scored 30 points in Florida Atlantic’s 86-73 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 6-1 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is 12-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Shockers are 0-3 in conference matchups. Wichita State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Shockers face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Shockers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.