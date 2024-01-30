Wichita State visits Haggerty and Tulsa

Wichita State Shockers (9-11, 1-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-8, 2-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (9-11, 1-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-8, 2-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Wichita State Shockers after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 85-83 win against the Rice Owls.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-2 at home. Tulsa averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Shockers are 1-6 in AAC play. Wichita State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Tulsa makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Wichita State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Shockers match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Colby Rogers is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Shockers. Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

