Wichita State hosts SMU after Phelps’ 22-point outing

SMU Mustangs (13-6, 4-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-11, 0-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (13-6, 4-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-11, 0-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the Wichita State Shockers after Zhuric Phelps scored 22 points in SMU’s 68-66 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Shockers have gone 6-3 at home. Wichita State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 4-2 in AAC play. SMU leads the AAC with 15.8 assists. B.J. Edwards paces the Mustangs with 3.6.

Wichita State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). SMU has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Mustangs square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 7.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Phelps is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

