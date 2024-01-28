Wichita State hosts SMU after Phelps’ 22-point outing

SMU Mustangs (13-6, 4-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-11, 0-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (13-6, 4-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-11, 0-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the Wichita State Shockers after Zhuric Phelps scored 22 points in SMU’s 68-66 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Shockers have gone 6-3 at home. Wichita State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 4-2 against AAC opponents. SMU has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wichita State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wichita State gives up.

The Shockers and Mustangs meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harlond Beverly is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Phelps is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

