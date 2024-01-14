Wichita State hosts No. 13 Memphis following Jones’ 26-point performance

Memphis Tigers (14-2, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-7, 0-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (14-2, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-7, 0-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Memphis visits the Wichita State Shockers after David Jones scored 26 points in Memphis’ 107-101 overtime win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers are 6-1 on their home court. Wichita State scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-0 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 11-2 against opponents over .500.

Wichita State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is averaging 15.9 points for the Shockers. Kenny Pohto is averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Jones is averaging 21 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

