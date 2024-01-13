Wichita State hosts Jones and No. 13 Memphis

Memphis Tigers (14-2, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-7, 0-2 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (14-2, 3-0 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-7, 0-2 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Memphis takes on the Wichita State Shockers after David Jones scored 26 points in Memphis’ 107-101 overtime win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Shockers are 6-1 in home games. Wichita State leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 42.7 boards. Dalen Ridgnal paces the Shockers with 7.8 rebounds.

The Tigers are 3-0 in AAC play. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 4.4.

Wichita State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 8.2 more points per game (79.9) than Wichita State gives up (71.7).

The Shockers and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ridgnal is averaging 7.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Jones is scoring 21.0 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Quinerly is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

