Wichita State faces East Carolina, aims to end home slide

East Carolina Pirates (9-10, 2-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-10, 0-5 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (9-10, 2-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-10, 0-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on East Carolina looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Shockers are 6-2 in home games. Wichita State leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 40.9 boards. Dalen Ridgnal leads the Shockers with 7.3 rebounds.

The Pirates are 2-4 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ezra Ausar averaging 2.6.

Wichita State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 70.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 74.7 Wichita State allows to opponents.

The Shockers and Pirates square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 15.9 points. Xavier Bell is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Brandon Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.