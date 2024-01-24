Wichita State faces East Carolina, aims to end 7-game slide

East Carolina Pirates (9-10, 2-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-10, 0-5 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Carolina Pirates (9-10, 2-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-10, 0-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to stop its seven-game losing streak when the Shockers play East Carolina.

The Shockers have gone 6-2 in home games. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.2.

The Pirates are 2-4 in conference matchups. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Wichita State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 70.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 74.7 Wichita State allows to opponents.

The Shockers and Pirates meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Xavier Bell is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 15.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.