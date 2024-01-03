Wichita State and North Texas square off for conference matchup

North Texas Mean Green (7-5) at Wichita State Shockers (8-5) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Scott…

North Texas Mean Green (7-5) at Wichita State Shockers (8-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Scott and the North Texas Mean Green take on Colby Rogers and the Wichita State Shockers in AAC action.

The Shockers have gone 6-0 in home games. Wichita State leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 43.1 boards. Kenny Pohto paces the Shockers with 7.7 rebounds.

The Mean Green are 0-1 in road games. North Texas scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Wichita State makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). North Texas averages 69.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 71.8 Wichita State allows to opponents.

The Shockers and Mean Green square off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Rubin Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.