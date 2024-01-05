Whitney-Sidney leads Lehigh against Loyola (MD) after 26-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-9, 0-1 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-12, 0-1 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 26 points in Lehigh’s 75-66 loss to the American Eagles.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-3 in home games. Loyola (MD) has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-1 in conference matchups. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot League with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 5.6.

Loyola (MD) averages 65.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 73.7 Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 73.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 75.0 Loyola (MD) allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 44.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Whitney-Sidney is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.