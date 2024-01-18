White’s 31 lead UNC Wilmington past Elon 82-70

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White’s 31 points led UNC Wilmington over Elon 82-70 on Thursday night. White added 11…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White’s 31 points led UNC Wilmington over Elon 82-70 on Thursday night.

White added 11 rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (12-5, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association). KJ Jenkins scored 18 points while finishing 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line. Shykeim Phillips was 5 of 13 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

LA Pratt led the way for the Phoenix (8-10, 1-4) with 16 points and seven rebounds. TK Simpkins added 16 points and four assists for Elon. Rob Higgins also had 13 points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 15:20 left in the first half and never looked back. White led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 46-27 at the break. UNC Wilmington was outscored by Elon in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while White led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UNC Wilmington hosts Charleston (SC) and Elon hosts Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.