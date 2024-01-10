White leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Trazarien White scored 33 points in UNC Wilmington’s 67-64 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks are 3-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by White averaging 3.9.

The Hawks are 2-0 against conference opponents. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 12.7 assists per game led by Jakari Spence averaging 3.9.

UNC Wilmington scores 82.6 points, 11.8 more per game than the 70.8 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 70.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.4 UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is shooting 55.2% and averaging 20.9 points for the Seahawks.

Spence is averaging 5.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

