White and UNC Wilmington host Charleston (SC)

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-6, 5-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-6, 6-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 26 points in UNC Wilmington’s 86-78 overtime loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Ante Brzovic averaging 11.3.

The Seahawks are 5-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Charleston (SC) averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

White is shooting 50.2% and averaging 20.6 points for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

