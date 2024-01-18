White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks take on conference foe Elon

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-9, 1-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-9, 1-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Max Mackinnon and the Elon Phoenix host Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix are 6-1 on their home court. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mackinnon averaging 4.2.

The Seahawks are 2-2 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA with 34.7 rebounds per game led by White averaging 6.2.

Elon scores 77.9 points, 5.5 more per game than the 72.4 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Seahawks meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackinnon is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.2 points for the Phoenix. Rob Higgins is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

White is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

