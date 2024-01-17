Wheeler-Thomas leads North Dakota State against Denver

Denver Pioneers (11-7, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (8-10, 1-2 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Denver Pioneers (11-7, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (8-10, 1-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays the Denver Pioneers after Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 30 points in North Dakota State’s 96-92 overtime loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bison have gone 5-2 in home games. North Dakota State is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers are 2-1 in Summit League play. Denver is ninth in the Summit League allowing 78.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

North Dakota State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Denver has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Denver has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is averaging 14.5 points for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 25.4 points and 4.3 assists. Touko Tainamo is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.