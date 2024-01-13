Wheeler leads Washington against UCLA after 24-point game

Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the UCLA Bruins after Sahvir Wheeler scored 24 points in Washington’s 82-67 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bruins are 4-4 on their home court. UCLA is 4-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 2-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington leads the Pac-12 scoring 20.1 fast break points per game.

UCLA scores 64.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.1 Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bruins. Sebastian Mack is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

