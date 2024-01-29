Western Michigan visits Toledo after Maddox’s 26-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 5-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-7, 7-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 5-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-7, 7-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 26 points in Toledo’s 88-72 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets have gone 8-2 in home games. Toledo is the top team in the MAC averaging 38.0 points in the paint. Ra’Heim Moss leads the Rockets scoring 9.5.

The Broncos are 5-3 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Toledo makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Western Michigan averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Broncos square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Maddox is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Seth Hubbard is averaging 15.7 points for the Broncos. B. Artis White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

