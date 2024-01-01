Western Michigan visits Miami (OH) after Hubbard’s 27-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (3-9) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-9) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Seth Hubbard scored 27 points in Western Michigan’s 127-71 victory over the Aquinas (MI) Saints.

The RedHawks have gone 5-1 in home games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Broncos are 0-5 in road games. Western Michigan is fourth in the MAC with 13.4 assists per game led by B. Artis White averaging 3.0.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The RedHawks and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquel Morris is averaging 7.7 points for the RedHawks. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Hubbard is averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.