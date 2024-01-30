Western Michigan visits Maddox and Toledo

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 5-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-7, 7-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-12, 5-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-7, 7-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -12; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 26 points in Toledo’s 88-72 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Rockets are 8-2 on their home court. Toledo is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 5-3 in MAC play. Western Michigan is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Toledo’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 73.6 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 76.1 Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Maddox is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Seth Hubbard is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Broncos. B. Artis White is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.