Western Michigan visits Chatman and Buffalo

Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Sy Chatman scored 26 points in Buffalo’s 76-64 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls are 1-5 on their home court. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Chatman averaging 8.0.

The Broncos are 1-0 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan gives up 74.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Buffalo is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 72.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.8 Buffalo allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Chatman is averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Seth Hubbard is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Broncos. B. Artis White is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

