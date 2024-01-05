Western Michigan visits Buffalo after Chatman’s 26-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-9, 1-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 1-0 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Sy Chatman scored 26 points in Buffalo’s 76-64 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls have gone 1-5 at home. Buffalo ranks eighth in the MAC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Chatman averaging 8.0.

The Broncos are 1-0 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is second in the MAC with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 6.2.

Buffalo averages 67.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.8 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Buffalo has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

The Bulls and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chatman is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

B. Artis White is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

