Western Michigan visits Bowling Green after Hill’s 23-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (7-10, 4-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (13-4, 4-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Marcus Hill scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 78-73 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Falcons are 8-1 on their home court. Bowling Green has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 4-1 in MAC play. Western Michigan is ninth in the MAC scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Javonte Brown averaging 12.0.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan scores 5.2 more points per game (74.4) than Bowling Green allows (69.2).

The Falcons and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashaun Agee is averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

B. Artis White is averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

