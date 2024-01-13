Western Michigan hosts Ohio following Artis White’s 25-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-9, 3-0 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-9, 3-0 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan takes on the Ohio Bobcats after B. Artis White scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 95-90 overtime victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Broncos are 2-4 on their home court. Western Michigan is the MAC leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Javonte Brown averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in MAC play. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elmore James averaging 4.1.

Western Michigan averages 74.5 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 71.9 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artis White is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

AJ Clayton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Shereef Mitchell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.