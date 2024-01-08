Western Michigan hosts Northern Illinois following Amos’ 22-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Xavier Amos scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 78-66 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos are 1-4 on their home court. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 14.1 assists per game led by B. Artis White averaging 3.4.

The Huskies are 0-2 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois ranks sixth in the MAC with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Amos averaging 5.6.

Western Michigan’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Western Michigan allows.

The Broncos and Huskies face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artis White is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

David Coit is averaging 18.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.