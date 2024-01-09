Western Michigan hosts Northern Illinois following Amos’ 22-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-8, 0-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-9, 2-0 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Xavier Amos scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 78-66 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos are 1-4 in home games. Western Michigan is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 0-2 in conference games. Northern Illinois is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Michigan is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Huskies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

David Coit is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 18.1 points and 3.4 assists. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.