Western Kentucky visits UTEP after Frazier’s 21-point performance

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-5, 2-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-8, 1-2 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Otis Frazier III scored 21 points in UTEP’s 73-59 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Miners have gone 9-2 in home games. UTEP scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 2-2 in conference matchups. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA scoring 78.8 points per game while shooting 45.0%.

UTEP makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Western Kentucky averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UTEP gives up.

The Miners and Hilltoppers match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zid Powell is averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 15 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Khristian Lander is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 10.1 points. Don McHenry is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

