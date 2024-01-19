Western Kentucky visits Frazier and UTEP

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-5, 2-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-8, 1-2 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-5, 2-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-8, 1-2 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Otis Frazier III scored 21 points in UTEP’s 73-59 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Miners are 9-2 on their home court. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Zid Powell averaging 3.8.

The Hilltoppers are 2-2 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

UTEP scores 74.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 73.2 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UTEP allows.

The Miners and Hilltoppers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Miners. Powell is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Don McHenry is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

