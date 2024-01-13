Western Kentucky puts home win streak on the line against Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-0 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-4, 1-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-0 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-4, 1-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts Jacksonville State aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Hilltoppers have gone 7-0 at home. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Newman averaging 5.5.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is seventh in the CUSA scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Western Kentucky makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Jacksonville State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristian Lander averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Don McHenry is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Juwan Perdue is averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

