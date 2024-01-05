Western Kentucky hosts Peebles and Liberty

Liberty Flames (11-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the…

Liberty Flames (11-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Brody Peebles scored 25 points in Liberty’s 88-46 win over the Boyce Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers are 6-0 in home games. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Newman averaging 5.6.

The Flames are 1-1 on the road. Liberty ranks 34th in college basketball averaging 11.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Kyle Rode leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.4 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 78.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 73.6 Western Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is averaging 14.9 points for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Rode is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.