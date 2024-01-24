Western Kentucky hosts Hawkins and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (7-12, 2-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-6, 2-3 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (7-12, 2-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-6, 2-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Javaunte Hawkins scored 24 points in Florida International’s 78-69 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-0 at home. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Brandon Newman leads the Hilltoppers with 6.2 rebounds.

The Panthers are 2-2 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is 4-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Western Kentucky’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 76.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 74.3 Western Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Arturo Dean is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 steals for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.