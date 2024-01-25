Western Kentucky hosts Florida International after Hawkins’ 24-point game

Florida International Panthers (7-12, 2-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-6, 2-3 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (7-12, 2-2 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-6, 2-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -6.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Javaunte Hawkins scored 24 points in Florida International’s 78-69 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-0 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 2-2 against CUSA opponents. Florida International has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Kentucky is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Western Kentucky allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is averaging 14.7 points for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Hawkins averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.