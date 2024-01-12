Western Kentucky faces conference rival Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-0 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-4, 1-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-7, 2-0 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-4, 1-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: KyKy Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks visit Don McHenry and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers are 7-0 in home games. Western Kentucky averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Kentucky averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McHenry is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Tandy is shooting 46.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.