Western Illinois wins 73-68 against Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Myers’ 23 points helped Western Illinois defeat Southern Indiana 73-68 on Thursday night. Myers shot…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Myers’ 23 points helped Western Illinois defeat Southern Indiana 73-68 on Thursday night.

Myers shot 8 for 15 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Leathernecks (13-7, 6-1 Ohio Valley Conference). James Dent Jr. was 4-of-6 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Drew Cisse was 5-of-8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.

Jeremiah Hernandez led the Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and four steals. AJ Smith added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Southern Indiana. Jack Campion also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.