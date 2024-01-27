Western Illinois visits Morehead State after Minix’s 26-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-7, 6-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 6-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-7, 6-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 6-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Riley Minix scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 81-70 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles are 9-0 on their home court. Morehead State averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 6-1 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks third in college basketball with 43.8 rebounds per game. Drew Cisse leads the Leathernecks with 11.8.

Morehead State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Western Illinois averages 7.7 more points per game (70.8) than Morehead State allows to opponents (63.1).

The Eagles and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is averaging 18.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

James Dent Jr. is shooting 35.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.