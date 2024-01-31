Western Illinois visits Cole and Lindenwood

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 6-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-14, 2-7 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 6-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-14, 2-7 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Keenon Cole scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 58-54 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions have gone 4-5 at home. Lindenwood is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 6-2 in OVC play. Western Illinois leads the OVC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 4.9.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Beane is averaging 12.7 points for the Lions. Cole is averaging 20.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.4 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.