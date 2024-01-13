Western Illinois visits Booker and Eastern Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-6, 4-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-9, 2-2 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-6, 4-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-9, 2-2 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tiger Booker scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 78-52 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leathernecks are 4-0 against conference opponents. Western Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Illinois averages 70.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 66.1 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Leathernecks face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.5 points. Booker is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Drew Cisse is averaging 8.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.