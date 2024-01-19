Western Illinois takes on Tennessee State, looks for 5th straight home win

Tennessee State Tigers (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-6, 5-0 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-6, 5-0 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Leathernecks play Tennessee State.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-1 in home games. Western Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Ryan Myers averaging 2.6.

The Tigers are 3-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Illinois averages 71.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.9 points for the Leathernecks. Myers is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Christian Brown is averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers. Jaylen Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

